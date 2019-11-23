Man gets probation for up-skirt photos of girls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A registered sex offender was put on 3 years of probation Friday for taking up-skirt photos of 2 children he had lured with frozen yogurt from the grocery store he worked at, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The suspicious incident was reported to Portland Police on April 8, 2017. Now 32-year-old Rawland Strong had been working at a market on NE Fremont Street when 2 girls came into the store for frozen yogurt. Surveillance video shows Strong offering the girls free frozen yogurt if they allowed him to take pictures of their feet and they agreed.

The sex offender led the girls outside where he had them sit on the ground with their feet in the air as he took photos.

“She was at the market for approximately 15 minutes that afternoon and in that time you identified and coerced her into posing with her feet in the air with legs spread so you could take photos under the premise you were taking funny photos for the market blog,” said one of the victim’s mothers in an impact statement read by the District Attorney’s Office during sentencing.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, one victim was wearing a skirt with shorts underneath and the second victim was wearing shorts, preventing “any intimate part of their body [from] being photographed.”

The girls later felt strange about the interaction and told their mothers about it, who then reported the incident to the grocery store manager.

Strong was swiftly fired and the police were called.

He was convicted of one count of invasion of privacy, which is a misdemeanor under Oregon law and has a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Strong’s probation sentence requires him to go through a mental health evaluation and follow any treatment that is ordered as a result. If he violates his probation at any point during the next 3 years he could face jail time.