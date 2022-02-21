Man found dead after North Portland shooting identified

Zachary Moore was identified as the victim in a fatal North Portland shooting from Feb. 16, 2022 (Courtesy: Moore’s family)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in a fatal Northeast Portland shooting on Wednesday has been identified.

Zachary Moore, 30, was found dead early Wednesday morning near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and North Fessenden Street.

Moore died from a gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner.

Portland police received a report of shots fired in the area around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday. By the time officers arrived, Moore was already dead.

Officials said the person involved in the shooting stayed at the scene and cooperated.

No information on the suspect has been released at this time.