Man in robbery, hatchet attack sentenced to prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his involvement in a robbery that ended with a man being attacked violently with a hatchet.

Joshua Funk was not the one who wielded the hatchet in the attack, but he was an accomplice in the robbery. Funk was convicted of second-degree robbery and on Monday, Dec. 23, he was sentenced for the crime, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill.

The assault happened on Oct. 7, 2018. First responders arrived at NE Schuyler Street and NE MLK Boulevard to find man on the ground, bleeding from his head. According to investigators, the victim and his wife had been getting ready to head home from an event when Funk and a man identified as Eric Saia rode up to the couple on bikes. The victim’s wife was already in their car, but she witnessed the attack.

The suspects said something to the effect of “drop your stash” to the victim. At one point, authorities said Saia pulled a hatchet out from his backpack and then swung at the victim, hitting him in the head.

Saia and Funk then ran away.

“The victims of this random attack continue to recover from this violent, unprovoked attack,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Eric Collins. “That recovery will likely last the rest of their lives as will the physical and emotional trauma.”

In August, Saia was sentenced to 10 years in prison. On Monday, Funk was sentenced to 60 months—5 years.

