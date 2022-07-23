PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating a shooting in the Kerns neighborhood that wounded one man early Saturday after police say entered someone’s house.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 12:15 a.m. Saturday near the corner of Northeast 22nd Avenue and Couch Street. When they arrived, police said they found a man shot and they applied a tourniquet to his arm.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, while officers were helping the man, they received a call from someone who said they were involved. The caller told police they shot the man because he entered their home, PPB said.

Authorities did not release any further details.

An investigation is underway, and police said the caller has been cooperative.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079.