PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Pasco man pleaded guilty to arson and manufacturing an explosive device Wednesday, taking a deal from Multnomah County prosecutors to get 36 months probation.

In the spring of 2021, Jake Swingle set off a pipe bomb at the end of an RV parked in the Argay Terrace neighborhood in Northeast Portland, authorities said.

The owner of the RV was not hurt in the explosion.

Prosecutors said they were confident in offering Swingle a probation deal after he went through drug recovery programs.