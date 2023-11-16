Police say Oswaldo Cruz-Barahona, 21, had a “significant quantity of illicit drugs”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham police pulled over a man they say had a “significant quantity of illicit drugs” in his car late Sunday night.

Authorities stopped Oswaldo Cruz-Barahona, 21, while he was leaving a motel at 2300 NE 181 Avenue around 11 p.m. Police say he ran away from the stop and left behind various drugs.

These drugs included 2,196 suspected fentanyl pills, 67 grams of Diphenidine (a designer drug), 30 grams of fentanyl powder, 12 grams of meth, and 6 grams of cocaine. The car also had $926 cash, according to Gresham police.

(Courtesy: Gresham Police Departmnet)

(Courtesy: Gresham Police Departmnet)

Cruz-Barahona faces charges of the unlawful possession of schedule-II drugs and the unlawful manufacture/delivery of schedule-II drugs.