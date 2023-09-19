Gerry Deray Cunningham, 41, also plead guilty to first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for trying to kill a man at a Portland bar last year, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Gerry Deray Cunningham, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon last month.

On Sept. 27, 2022, officers from PPB’s East Precinct responded to a bar in the area of SE 159th and Stark Street on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Officers provided emergency medical aid until an ambulance arrived and transported the victim to OHSU with life-threatening injuries. East Precinct officers located witnesses and evidence of gunfire. Through their investigation, officers identified the suspect as Cunningham, according to the Multnomah County DA.

Cunningham is currently in custody in Multnomah County and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.