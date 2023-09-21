Nathan Wayne Moore, 43, has the possibility of parole after 25 years.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted murderer was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing a man in a SE Portland apartment complex nearly five years ago, officials said.

Nathan Wayne Moore, 43, will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence. He has the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Moore was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon on Aug. 18.

On Nov. 19, 2018, 41-year-old Dominique Scott Eivers Eivers was critically wounded in the parking lot of the Court Louise Apartments in Southeast Portland when he flagged down a woman he knew to take him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

By the time police arrived around 6 a.m., blood was visible in the north parking lot of the complex located at 13000 SE Powell Boulevard. Several people told investigators they heard gunfire or a car backfiring, and then later saw an injured man moving toward SE 131st and Powell.

Homicide detectives arrested Moore in connection with the murder later that day “in a residence within the crime scene,” according to police.

“(We) would like to thank PPB Detective Rico Beniga for his work on this case and the courageous family members who presented victim impact statements at sentencing today,” said the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.