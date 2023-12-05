Aaron D. Christopher, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of first-degree abuse of a corpse on Nov. 20.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who killed a homeless person at a transient camp in Northeast Portland in 2021 was sentenced to 16 years in prison, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Tuesday.

Aaron D. Christopher, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of first-degree abuse of a corpse on Nov. 20.

On May 25, 2021, multiple agencies initiated a death investigation at a homeless camp at NE 78th Ave. and NE Schuyler St. after finding a dead person at the site while responding to a welfare check — the person was identified as Joseph Sipe, 24. His cause and manner of death was homicide by blunt force trauma, officials said.

Christopher was located and detained in the 6500 block of Northeast Halsey Street shortly after the incident was reported. He was indicted on June 29, 2021.

The woman who made the 911 call said Christopher was standing over a fire pit, which had several tree branches on top of it. She then told officers when she approached the fire pit, “she also saw a hand sticking out from under the wood of the pit,” according to the court documents, which added she saw Christopher run away after she had tried to prevent him from running away.

When an officer went to the fire pit, they found the body of the victim had been “badly burned” on portions of their body, according to the court documents.

“The smoldering was coming from the head area and the body’s arms were raised toward the head,” according to the probable cause affidavit.