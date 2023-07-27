Themba Kelley, 54, was convicted of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy on May 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a woman in a Gresham motel four years ago, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

Themba Kelley, 54, a repeat offender, will be transported from Multnomah County to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

Gresham police detectives spoke with the victim on Aug. 13, 2019, after she said that she met Kelley at Laurelhurst Park after he helped fix her car. Police said the victim followed Kelley into his hotel room after she showered and did laundry at the places he was staying.

“Once in the room, Kelley became aggressive, assaulted the victim as she struggled to get away, and raped her. Eventually, the victim was able to call friends (who then called 911), escape, and contact police as they were arriving at the motel. Responding officers located Kelley in the motel room and took him into custody,” MCSO said.

Kelley was convicted of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy on May 1.