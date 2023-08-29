According to Jessica’s Law, it is minimum sentence for those convicted for rape of minor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor who was less than 12 years old, according to the county’s district attorney’s office.

The sentencing follows an April 14 verdict that found James Chasteen, 52, guilty on three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of luring a minor.

According to Jessica’s Law, signed in 2006, those convicted of rape when the minor was less than 12 years of age must serve a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Chasteen is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail, but officials say he will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.