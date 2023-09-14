PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 90 months in prison after shooting at his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend on two separate occasions, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Terrell Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and unlawful use of a firearm.

First Shooting

The first incident occurred on Nov. 23, 2020, when officers were dispatched to the area of the Gateway Fred Meyer and an apartment complex near East Burnside and 103rd. The victim told police that he met with his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer and that a confrontation ensued when Robison arrived at the parking lot.

“Robinson approached, brandished a handgun that was tucked into his waistband, and then fired once into the air. The victim and the woman left and went to a nearby apartment complex. Robinson later arrived at the apartment complex, brandished his handgun again, and when the victim began to drive away, Robinson fired six rounds at him. Robinson later admitted to some of these facts,” the Multnomah County DA’s Office said.

Second Shooting

The second shooting took place on Oct. 26, 2021. Officers were dispatched to the Columbia Park Annex at 4375 North Willamette Boulevard and saw the same man from the previous incident with a gunshot wound in his stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for several weeks, officials said.

“Through interviews and witness statements, officers learned that the same woman from the 2020 incident was with the victim in the park when Robinson arrived and shot the victim over another dispute regarding the woman,” the DA’s office said.

Robinson is currently in custody in Multnomah County and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.