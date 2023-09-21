PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Thursday for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in 2020, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office announced.

As part of a plea agreement, Brian Washington, 23, pleaded no contest to second-degree manslaughter constituting domestic violence on June 28.

According to investigators, Washington played a role in Iryonna Bynum’s death on August 11, 2020, when police were summoned after reports of a woman not breathing in the 700 block of SE 187th Avenue in Gresham. Police had been investigating the circumstances of Bynum’s death since her autopsy and later determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Washington will serve his sentence at the Oregon Department of Corrections.