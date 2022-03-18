Victim was injured, but has been discharged from hospital, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot at his camp early Friday morning in North Portland was taken to the hospital after walking to a nearby fire station, police said.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots just before 3 a.m. near the corner of N Going Street and N Maryland Avenue.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News when the officers arrived, they found out a man who had been shot walked to nearby Portland Fire Department Station No. 24. Police searched the area and found evidence of the shooting at the man’s camp on N Going Street about one block east of the station.

The man was taken to the hospital, police said, and his injuries were believed to be not life-threatening. According to PPB, staff at the hospital found the man had more injuries but he remained in stable condition. He was discharged shortly after.

PPB said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests were reported.