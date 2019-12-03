Man shot in Wilkes Neighborhood, investigation underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Northeast Portland on Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the 16100 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound that turned out to be non-life threatening.

Police said they are not releasing any suspect information at this time. PPB did say although it’s undetermined, investigators are looking into the possibility of this shooting being connected to one in the same area just a night before.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.