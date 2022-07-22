Jesse Woods was shot and killed July 10 in Northeast Portland’s King neighborhood. (Courtesy/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot and killed July 10 in Northeast Portland’s King neighborhood has been identified.

Police said they found 42-year-old Jesse Bryan Woods dead when they responded to the report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of NE 12th and Prescott.

According to PPB, a person involved in the incident stayed at the scene and was cooperative with responding officers.

Woods’ death has been ruled a homicide by gunshot.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.