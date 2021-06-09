Man walks out of Legacy Good Samaritan, needs urgent care

Davry Lee in an undated photo released by PPB on June 9, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man with a neurological condition that causes him to act erratically walked out of Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital Wednesday afternoon despite the fact he needs urgent care.

Davry Lee, who was on a civil hold because of his condition, left the hospital around 12:30 p.m., Portland police said. At the time he was wearing green hospital scrubs and tan socks. About 5 hours later he was spotted near West Burnside and SW 8th but rode off on a bike. Authorities said he changed into a long sleeve tan shirt with white stripes and khakis.

The 52-year-old is 5-feet-6, 145 pounds and was last seen on a black road bike.

Authorities said Mr. Lee is a danger to himself and to others.

Anyone with information about Mr. Lee’s whereabouts should call 911.