Man who died from hypothermia Christmas Day identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The identity of the man who died from hypothermia on Christmas Day has been confirmed by officials.

Henry Steele was reported missing by his family late Thursday night, according to Portland police.

Steele reportedly got on a bus around 11 a.m. after leaving the Veterans Affairs Hospital.

He was found deceased outside near North Columbia Boulevard.

On Tuesday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner released a statement confirming Steele died from exposure to freezing temperatures. His identity was not released at the time.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the VA who responded with this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the Veteran who tragically passed away.

Due to privacy laws, we are unable to address or acknowledge any specific Veteran who may have received care from VA Portland Health Care System.

VA Portland Health Care System has policies and procedures in place to ensure the safety and welfare of every Veteran we serve to the best of our ability. This includes assisting Veterans under our care who may request assistance, or who are known or suspected to have cognitive, physical or other challenges that may require assistance. This is to ensure our Veterans are provided safe and reliable transportation when they depart our facilities to reach their destination. VA Portland also provides many travel solutions for Veterans to and from their VA health care facilities in support of VA-sponsored medical appointments. This program offers services at little or no cost to eligible Veterans through the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), VA Veterans Transportation Services, VA shuttle busses, and, for eligible Veterans, reimbursement through Beneficial Travel.“