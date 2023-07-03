A hiker died after falling off the trail at Multnomah Falls, July 1, 2023 (Corbett Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have identified a man who fell to his death while hiking at Multnomah Falls over the weekend.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the hiker who died on Saturday was 41-year-old Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez.

Deputies interviewed witnesses who said that Hernandez was hiking on the trail beyond the Benson Bridge near the first switchback when he stumbled and fell down an embankment on Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Rescue crews, including a firefighting team from Corbett to rappel from the trail, were brought in for the rescue effort; however, a sheriff’s deputy searching the base of the cliff found Hernandez, who did not survive the nearly 200 foot fall.

Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies say they believe alcohol impairment was a likely contributing factor in the fall.

No other details were immediately available.

Officials are urging hikers to be prepared when hiking this summer in the Columbia River Gorge and that it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and to watch where you step.