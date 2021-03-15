Man with dementia missing for 4 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 68-year-old man has been missing for four days after he wandered away from a care facility on the 7400 block of Southeast Division Street last Friday morning, Portland Police Bureau said Monday.

George Pickett is a Black man with gray hair. He is is 6’1” and weighs 180 pounds. He no longer has the beard shown in the ID photo above.

Pickett was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Nike shoes. He does not have identification or money with him.

Pickett has dementia. Anyone who sees him should call 911 so police and medical personnel can check his welfare.