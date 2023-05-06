TriMet crews work on the tracks near the Gateway Transit Center, May 2023 (TriMet)

'A Better Red' will be completed in September 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It took 3 weeks, but TriMet’s A Better Red project is one step closer to completion.

The project disrupted the MAX Blue, Green and Red Lines, which are set to resume regular service Sunday morning, TriMet officials said.

For the past 3 weeks TriMet crews have been doing upgrades near the Gateway Transit Center along with track maintenance between Gateway and NE 7th Avenue.

TriMet crews work on the tracks near the Gateway Transit Center, May 2023 (TriMet) Passengers at the Gateway Transit Center, undated (TriMet)

When A Better Red is completed in September 2024, the Red Line will be extended 10 stations to the west to Hillsboro.