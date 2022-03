PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — MAX Blue and Red lines are now back in service after being disrupted by police activity near Oak and Southwest 1st Avenue.

Police activity near Oak and Southwest 1st Avenue has disrupted MAX Red and Blue lines. March, 2022 (KOIN).

TriMet says while trains are passing through, they are not serving Yamhill District. They added that passengers should expect 15 minute delays through 6:30 p.m. as they restore service.

Officials have not said what caused the police activity.

This is a developing story.