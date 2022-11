PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet announced the MAX Blue Line is experiencing disruptions Tuesday morning after a person was hit by a MAX train in Gresham.

A service alert for the disruption was issued shortly after midnight. According to TriMet, the collision happened near Ruby Junction and East 197th Avenue.

Shuttle buses are serving stations between East 172nd Avenue and Civic Drive.

Trimet said riders should expect delays.