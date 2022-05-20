PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Commuters across the Portland metro area may have to deal with MAX train delays through midday due to the ongoing staffing crisis at TriMet, the agency announced Thursday.

Trains on the Blue, Orange, Yellow and Green Lines could be delayed by up to 15 minutes through noon, TriMet said.

The delays come about one week after TriMet sent an apology email to riders for continued bus cancellations amid the worst driver and operator shortage in the transit agency’s history. In the email titled “We’re sorry,” TriMet warned that the “severe” staffing shortfall had begun affecting MAX Lines, too.

To combat the shortage, TriMet increased its hiring bonus to $7,500 for new drivers with a starting pay of $25.24 per hour. Job seekers can apply online.

For the latest updates, schedules, delays and cancellations, visit TriMet’s website here.