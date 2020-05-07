Wheeler reveals Portland’s pandemic budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Thursday revealed the city’s proposed budget necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic changes it forced.

Before the pandemic, Wheeler’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year did not require any cuts to city bureaus. But officials said that is no longer the case. City economists said they won’t know the full impact of the pandemic for months, maybe longer.

The proposed budget revealed Thursday projects a $75 million loss in revenue. Wheeler said the city was able to close 90% of the gap “thanks to the last few years of strong financial management.”

Wheeler said the city has worked hard to minimize the impact on services and preserve as many jobs as possible. The mayor is asking city bureaus to make some sacrifices with wage freezes and furloughs for non-represented city employees.

“In order to avoid layoffs, I’ve asked our labor partners to share in the sacrifices that others are already taking; however, if we are unable to reach an agreement, bureaus will be faced with addressing with a nearly $9 million general fund gap with layoffs,” Wheeler said. “I am confident and hopeful we can come to an agreement soon.”

Portland budget process faces unprecedented circumstances

The annual budget timeline begins in late October or early November when the mayor’s budget guideline is released. Following months of analysis, reviews, events and work sessions, the mayor then releases a proposed budget at the beginning of May. In mid-June, the City Council takes action to adopt a finalized budget.

Wheeler’s proposed budget preserves funding for the Joint Office of Homeless Services and provides funding for things like critical rent assistance. He credits the city’s management allowing for the extra money to be able to provide a “solid foundation” for continuing core services and protecting the vulnerable.

“This budget provides a platform for fiscal stability but it still elevates equity and inclusion, it still supports frontline communities hit hardest by COVID-19,” Wheeler said.

Portland Parks and Recreation shared the following response in an email with KOIN 6 News:

“PP&R is waiting until the financial pictures becomes more clear and will address any budget-related bureau actions during the fall BMP to give us more time for thoughtful decisions. The process will include input from the PP&R team, Parks Board, and our Budget Advisory Committee.”

KOIN 6 News also reached out to the Portland Bureau of Transportation and received the following response:

“We will work with the Mayor’s Office, City Budget Office, and our leaders on making sure we make the necessary adjustments to meet the financial needs of the city.”

The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Tuesday, May 12.