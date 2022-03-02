PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to issue an emergency declaration regarding homelessness when he holds a press conference Wednesday morning.

The virtual press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on KOIN.com.

Wheeler’s office said the emergency declaration will expand services for the homeless in Portland. He will take questions following the announcement.

Among the topics sure to come up are gun violence and the record-pace of homicides in 2022, the slow rollout of Safe Rest Villages and his firing of former PPA president Brian Hunzeker over a false leak about Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.