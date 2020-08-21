Mayor Ted Wheeler updates progress on police reform plan

The plan includes financial, policy and legislative actions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released an update to his plan outlining his priorities for police and racial justice reform on Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Wheeler is also the city’s police commissioner. The 19-point plan includes financial, policy and legislative actions. Seven of the listed reforms are complete, while the rest are in progress.

“We will not miss this opportunity, at this moment. Racial Justice work remains a priority in my administration and is underway,” Wheeler stated in a tweet. “You can track the progress of our 19-point police reform action plan.”

The list includes redirecting $12 million of city funds to communities of color — banning chokeholds and creating a local racial profiling ban. Find the rest of the plan below: