Here for Portland: Wheeler, TriMet to hold press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This holiday weekend, TriMet and Portland Streetcar will suspend their fares to encourage everyone to “eat, play and shop local” in Portland.

Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to talk about this effort, part of the city’s “Here for Portland” campaign. The mayor will be joined by TriMet General Manager Sam Desue, Venture Portland Executive Director Joy Church and other business district leaders.

The press conference will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

The Here for Portland campaign was announced in January and was described as a “special initiative that calls on all Portlanders to help the Rose City bounce back from the unprecedented economic and pandemic setbacks of 2020.”

The hashtag #HereForPortland is associated with the campaign.