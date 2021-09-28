Wheeler to discuss street racing mission in press conference

CITY CLUB OF PORTLAND – Mayor Ted Wheeler on March 12 predicted a year of recovery after a 2020 dominated by pandemic and social tumult.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Tuesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference about the ongoing efforts to stifle dangerous street racing activity in the area.

Wheeler is set to speak alongside Portland Police Bureau Acting Lt. Mike Roberts at the PPB’s North Precinct. They are expected to speak towards the new city ordinance that aims to curtail the action.

The press conference is slated to begin at 1 op.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it and provide updates when new information is available.

This addition to the City Code comes after years of street racing events taking over Portland streets and bridges — often causing crashes, traffic back-ups and even death.

The ordinance covers participants whether they’re involved in the actual racing or street sliding or with blocking streets for the takeover, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said in a video released on Saturday. On top of potential criminal charges under existing law, participants will face a 30-day jail sentence, a $500 fine and their vehicle may be towed.

In recent months, PPB cited a lack of resources and personnel as to why street racers were able to take over city streets repeatedly.