PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dead body has reportedly been found near a popular hiking trail in Multnomah County.

According to a tweet from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon, the body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest Trail. Deputies were responding to the scene around 3 p.m.

The area where the body is located is reportedly hard to reach, so MCSO’s Search and Rescue Team has been called in to help with the recovery.

This news comes days after a woman fell to her death at the nearby Multnomah Falls.

At around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, firefighters hiked up the Multnomah Falls trail to the woman who had reportedly fallen about 100 feet. She was located near Wisendanger Falls, past the top of Multnomah Falls itself.

Bystanders reportedly attempted to perform CPR — but sadly, the woman was declared dead at the scene. She was identified as 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas from Minnesota on Monday.

This is a developing story, more updates to come.