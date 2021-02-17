Divers checking under Glenn Jackson Bridge for missing car

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is searching for a car under the Glenn Jackson Bridge, February 17, 2021 (MCSO)

Family believes Antonio Amaro Lopez was driving when the car slid off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after a car reportedly went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge during a wicked winter storm, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Dive Team is looking at an object that resembles a car at the base of the bridge.

Authorities said there is no confirmation this is a vehicle, but the search is active at this time.

The family of Antonio Amaro Lopez believes he may have been the driver in a car that slid off the bridge into the Columbia River Sunday evening.

Antonio Amaro Lopez texted his family at around 5 p.m. Sunday to let them know he was on his way home from work.

Antonio Amaro Lopez (Courtesy of Abi Amaro)

Amaro Lopez, who works at his family’s restaurant, Amaro’s Table in Hazel Dell, regularly communicates with his family when he leaves work, and always lets them know when he’s going to be late, his daughter, Abi Amaro said.

But this time, he didn’t come home, she said.

“It turned to 7, 8, and (my mom) texted him again, ‘I’m worried, where are you?’ And no response,” Amaro said.

Until this time, searchers have not found anything.

