PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man firing shots at windows in Troutdale was shot by a responding Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy overnight Saturday, officials said.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police responded at around 1:40 a.m. to the report of a man firing shots near a business on Southeast Stark Street.

MCSO Deputies along with Gresham police responded to the scene and told the suspect to drop his weapon, officials said, but as the situation continued, a deputy shot the subject.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then was booked on an unlawful use of a weapon charge, as well as other crimes, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that the deputy who fired his weapon is on administrative leave.

The names of the suspect and the deputy were not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.