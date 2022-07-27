PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has died from a presumable drowning after crews responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the Sandy River, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to the report in the Oxbow Park area, MCSO said.

On the scene, deputies reportedly fanned out across the river bank as Gresham Fire Department launched a river rescue raft.

Fire crews found the man, who has not been identified, and took him to the shore for medical attention; however, paramedics said the man died at the scene. Officials said he presumably drowned.

This is a developing story.