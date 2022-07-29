PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was rescued by first responders in the Sandy River on Friday has died, in what authorities say, is the third major water rescue call on the river this week.

First responders got to the scene, near Dabney State Park, just after 4 p.m. after a caller reportedly saw the man struggling in the water and had not resurfaced, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews were able to find the man and carry him up the riverbank to paramedics. MCSO said despite lifesaving measures, he died at the hospital.

MCSO pointed out this is the third major water rescue call in the Sandy River since Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a paddleboarder reportedly fell into the river and drowned near Oxbow Park. The next day, a family of three was hospitalized after being swept by the current.

Officials urge community members to visit local rivers and parks where a lifeguard is present, including Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale. First responders also remind everyone to wear a life jacket.

Life Jackets are available for free at Glenn Otto Park, Dabney State Park, Oxbow Regional Park, Dodge Park and Lewis and Clark Park.