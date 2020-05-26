Meals on Wheels provides 8K daily meals with new partnership

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meals on Wheels People is providing 8,000 daily meals to homebound seniors with the help of a new partnership, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Meals on Wheels People has partnered with IFCO Systems, the world’s leading provider of reusable plastic containers. According to MOWP, IFCO Systems is donating 600 RPCs. This collaboration will enable MOWP to pack and deliver nearly 8,000 meals daily to homebound seniors around Portland.

According to MOWP, they deliver more than 1.3 million meals annually to older adults across the greater Portland area. IFCO Systems recently donated supplies to help with the MOWP’s Meals for Kids program as well.

“Since the COVID-19 Pandemic started, our daily meal production has increased from 5,000 meals daily to nearly 8,000 meals daily. And deliveries have been reduced from five days per week to just one day per week. That means volunteers have a whole lot of meals to deliver,” said Meals on Wheels People Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Washington. “The containers from IFCO will allow us to safely pack meals for transportation by our volunteers. The new containers are great for transporting cold and frozen items, and they nest well, hold more product and can be washed daily. We are extremely grateful to IFCO for donating the RPCs.”