PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman who died in the Lents neighborhood on Monday, April 24.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the woman was possibly Native American or Alaska Native, and between 25 to 40 years old. Officials say she was about 5 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighed about 135 pounds.

The medical examiner’s office added that her hair was black and medium length and said that she had two large scars on her left lower leg, in addition to two tattoos.

On her left upper chest, the woman had a black music note with the letter “V.” On her right shoulder blade, she had a Buddha tattoo.

Officials say she was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, black-and-white zip long-sleeve jacket, blue jeans, black-and-white size U.S. 11 Adidas Adizero cleats, rings and bracelets.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office wants anyone who could identify this woman to call 503-988-0055 and reference case number #MU-230424-999.