PORTLAND ORE. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found near Gresham’s Springwater Corridor Trail February 24, 2022.

Officials said she was a white woman between 40 to 60 years old with medium-length brown/blonde hair. They added she was 5-foot-4, weighed 129 lbs and noted she had surgery on her head in the past.

The woman was found wearing several layers of clothing including black gloves, a black knit cap, blue jeans, a white shirt, and two sweaters — including a black sweater with “Pacific NW” and a flower on it. She was also wearing a black jacket with “Patricia G.” handwritten on it.

Officials said she was found with a TriMet pass, along with a black and gray lunch bag and a blue rain poncho.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office at (503)-988-0055 and reference case number MU-220224-738.