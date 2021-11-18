Meieran: Multiple crises getting worse, compounded by meth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At a meeting of the Buckman Neighborhood Association, Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran said the county has multiple crises that are getting worse in part because the network of services available doesn’t effectively coordinate.

Meieran, who is also an ER doctor, said the county has an array of homeless and behavioral health services that don’t coordinate and they’re seeing an increase in those with severe mental illness or drug addiction.

“People are experiencing serious issues. There’s nowhere for them to go and they cannot sustain housing as we traditionally think of it,” Meieran told the meeting. “So more and more people are outside living with these severe conditions. And they are increasingly becoming the majority of our unsheltered houseless population.”

The problems are compounded by meth, which she said has become a horrifically bad actor in the community causing devastating problems.

“It causes psychosis. It causes criminal behavior and violence. It can be permanent or long-term,” she said.

The commissioner said the county is trying to fill in “major gaps” with facilities like the Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland. It’s a place for people to go to avoid falling into crisis.

But again she admitted the system needs work — and directly said it’s not a functional system.

