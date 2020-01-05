Memorial to slain Portland pedestrian knocked over by car

A memorial to slain pedestrian Fallon Smart was knocked over, presumably by a motorist who struck the pedestrian island at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard at 43rd Avenue on Saturday, Jan 4. (Zane Sparling/Portland Tribune)

Franklin High School sophomore Fallon Smart was killed in August, 2016 by a hit-and-run driver who later fled the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A memorial to a Portland teenager — killed while crossing a busy road by a hit-and-run driver — has itself become the latest casualty of the city’s streets.

Pots of flowers, a pinwheel, a wreath and a traffic sign highlighting the pedestrian passage were knocked over on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard at 43rd Avenue, leaving dirt strewn across the name written on the cement: Fallon Smart.

A spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau said there was no record of anyone calling 9-1-1 to report the incident. The flowers pots were righted later in the day, but a fresh dent could be clearly seen on the pole.

Cindy Zielinski, owner of the nearby Fyberworks store, told the Tribune she thinks a car hit the memorial sometime before she arrived for work on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 4.

“It feels incredibly disrespectful,” she said. “They just don’t care.”

Zielinski said the area has become safer since the Portland Bureau of Transportation installed the pedestrian island in 2017, but drivers still make prohibited left turns off Hawthorne.

Smart, 15, a talented singer known for her math and science skills, was preparing to enter her sophomore year at Franklin High School in August, 2016 when she was fatally struck by a driver.

“The one car had stopped and the other car just sped around it,” said Zielinski, who was there that day.

A detailed investigation by the Oregonian later uncovered that the involved motorist — foreign exchange student Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah — was likely spirited away by his home government of Saudi Arabia before he could face a trial for manslaughter and other charges.

The former head of the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, Tony Jordan, says the 1997 Hathworne Boulevard Street Plan would have removed a traffic lane on the road in order to add more bike paths and other improvements. But that option, proposed by PBOT, never happened.

“If they had done the pedestrian friendly route I don’t think there would have been a center lane for the guy who killed Fallon to speed on,” said Jordan.

A spokesman for PBOT said he is looking into the incident but had no immediate information.

