‘Message lost with violence, looting’ by protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Religious leaders in Portland said they stand with George Floyd’s family and at the same time called for peaceful protests over his death.

During a Zoom press conference, the Reverend Dr. Leroy Hanes Jr. of the Albina Ministerial Alliance said they don’t condone the violence and destruction of Portland and said it detracts from the overall message.

“I would say to them (the protesters) that we lose the message when violence and looting and other things take place that are focusing on the caves of injustices,” Rev. Hanes said.

The religious leaders also called for police oversight and accountability, advocating for this to be a priority in the next Portland police contract.

