MF Tasty owners highlight ‘Portland food crawls’ in book

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many restaurants have had to close down during the pandemic but Portland’s food scene remains strong. The owners of one tiny Portland restaurant, MF Tasty, just released a guide featuring some hidden culinary gems.

From a 3 Pigs donut burger to Mexican mocha to softshell crab, all types of restaurants are featured in the recently released “Portland, Oregon Food Crawls” guide by Nicole and Eric Gitenstein.

“Our favorite thing to do when we’re not cooking food is going out and eating other people’s food,” Eric said. Nicole added, “We were already kind of doing it without writing it down, basically.”

Her colorful foodie posts on Instagram attracted attention and they were approached about creating this book.

“We did keep it walkable so if you did want to eat at say, the 7 places included in a chapter, you actually could do it in a day,” she said.

Last year the husband-and-wife team hit up most of Portland’s neighborhoods that have become known for their food scene, like Mississippi Avenue, Alberta and Division. While some of the places mentioned are well known, many — like Delicious Donuts on East Burnside — are not.

“For Portland being such a donut town, I feel like they fly under the radar,” she said. “Their donuts are some of the best, for sure.”

Nicole said she only knows that 6 of the 102 places they features have closed due to the pandemic. They said for food carts, which thrive on take out, it’s been easier to survive.

That includes their own MF Tasty — and yes, the MF stands for what you might think. But “if it’s my grandma, it’s ‘Mighty Fine and Tasty,'” Eric said.

“Portland, Oregon Food Crawls” is available at Powell’s and all major bookstores.