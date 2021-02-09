Minority-owned businesses vandalized in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s been an increase of hate and racist acts against Asian Americans during the pandemic, and several minority-owned businesses in Portland have been vandalized.

At the end of January, someone through a large rock through the window of My Brother’s Crawfish in Southeast Portland. Several other businesses in the same plaza as well as others down the street were also vandalized — and most are minority-owned.

Minority-owned businesses in Southeast Portland, February 9, 2021 (KOIN)

Tenicia Brewer, who manages My Brother’s Crawfish, hopes they weren’t targeted because they’re minority-owned.

“I would hope not. I wouldn’t like to make any assumptions just because that’s horrible,” Brewer said. “But you never know.”

An arrest was made for this vandalism. Portland police told KOIN 6 News the bias crime detective does not have any information that Asian-American businesses in the city are being targeted.

It’s a different story in California, where there is a $30,000 reward for information for recent attacks against Asian-Americans in Oakland’s Chinatown.

Brewer said My Brother’s Crawfish is now focusing on getting ready to open for indoor dining on Friday and noted they’re very excited to serve customers again in person.

“We’re doing everything we can to kind of keep going and push through this (pandemic) and then kind of having it vandalized for no reason is just, it’s extra that we’re going to keep going and push through more,” she said.