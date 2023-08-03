Authorities are looking for the rightful owner of a recovered bag of stolen jewelry that held gold, pearls, gems and more. (Courtesy: Gresham Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are looking for the rightful owner of a recovered bag of stolen jewelry filled with gold, pearls, gems – perhaps even some heirlooms.

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers seized the stolen goods during an arrest attempt at Southwest Highland Drive and 11th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the man found in possession of the bag was 28-year-old Christian Haynes, whom officers say had been wanted in Multnomah County for interfering with a peace officer. Investigators believe Haynes took the items in a recent burglary.

Gresham Police urge anyone with information related to this case or the identity of the jewelry’s owner to contact their tip line at 503-618-2719.