Missing woman, 71, found dead after 3 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman who was missing for three weeks has been found dead, police said Friday.

The body of Ha Pham was found roughly four miles away from her home in Northeast Portland.

Officers got the call early Thursday morning that someone had found remains north of Fernhill Park near NE 42nd Ave and NE Lombard Street. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office recovered the body and began an investigation.

On Friday, the medical examiner’s office confirmed the identity of the body recovered was Ha Pham. Officials classified the cause of death as “undetermined natural causes.”

Pham first went missing on Aug. 28 after she walked away from her home on NE 72nd Ave and did not return. She suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and was considered endangered because of it. She was 71.