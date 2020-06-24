Mistaken identity: Wrong homeowner vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeowner whose house and SUV were vandalized with black paint said the vandals targeted the wrong person.

The woman said her children and ex-husband share the same last name as a Portland police officer who shot and killed 2 people, in 2013 and 2017. The vandals wrote a message referencing the police shootings.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, believes that’s what led to this case of mistaken identity.

“It’s unfortunate that this happened to my home, and I have nothing to do with this at all,” she said. “But I’m taking this as a learning lesson.”

She also said she supports Black Lives Matter and calls for police reform.