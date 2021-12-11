MLS Cup disappointment doesn’t dim Timbers fans love

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the MLS Cup didn’t go Portland’s way, Timbers fans crowded the streets around Providence Park after the match ended — and they still love the Timbers.

Regardless of the fact NYCFC won the MLS Cup on penalty kicks, fans said they were thrilled to root for the Timbers.

The match was within seconds of ending in regulation when Felipe Mora hit a laser shot into the back of the net to give Portland hope in extra time.

“It was amazing,” Pat Barrett told KOIN 6 News. “They took it to the shootout at the end.”

Timbers fans outside Providence Park after NYCFC defeated Portland in the MLS Cup final. They still love the Timbers. December 11, 2021 (KOIN)

“This was an amazing opportunity to come out and to see the Timbers play and I might be a big fan now,” said new fan Dallas Roemeling. “Portland fans are amazing fans. It’s incredible what they do.”

Timbers fan Jesus (who didn’t provide his last name) said Portland did what it had to do. “I think we went out and put up a good fight. At the end of the day New York was a little bit better. They were smarter. They played harder. They wanted it more and that’s just how it is right?”

A Timbers fan named Tony outside Providence Park after NYCFC defeated Portland in the MLS Cup final. He still loves the Timbers. December 11, 2021 (KOIN)

Another fan, Tony, spoke for thousands of others. “Let’s go, Portland Timbers! I will see you next year — and PTFC!”

Many fans said they were excited to attend some pre-game parties, something they hadn’t done since the pandemic hit. And another man said it reminded him of the way Portland was.

Timbers fans file out of Providence Park after NYCFC defeated Portland in the MLS Cup final, December 11, 2021 (KOIN)

Two arrested at game

Ivan Carrillo, left and Eduardo Ramos were arrested at Providence Park during the MLS Cup. Carrillo is accused of throwing a can that hit an NYCFC player in the head, and Ramos is accused of throwing a can onto the field, December 11, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

When NYCFC scored in the 41st minute of the first half, their celebration was marred when one of their players was hit in the head with a can thrown from the stands. The Timbers ejected two men from Providence Park and banned them from games. Portland police arrested Ivan Carrillo, 24, for throwing the can that hit the player, and Eduardo Ramos, 31, for throwing a can on the field. Both charges are misdemeanors.