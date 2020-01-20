Gresham mobile home destroyed by fire, 1 hospitalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mobile home in Gresham is destroyed after a fully involved fire blazed through it on Monday morning.

The flames first sparked at Fir Haven Trailer Park around 6:45 a.m. on Monday near the 17000 block of SE Stark. The Gresham Fire Department said the flames spread to units on both sides as well as several cars, but there’s no word yet on how much they were damaged.

One woman has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman’s dog at the scene has been taken to a veterinary hospital to get checked out, but is believed to be okay.

SE Stark St. is blocked while firefighters work to clean up the scene, but is expected to be cleared shortly.

No cause has been determined at this time.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene to learn more.