Fans return to Moda Center for Blazers-Lakers game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in more than a year, the Portland Trail Blazers will have fans in the stands at Moda Center on Friday night.

When the Blazers take on the Lakers there will be up to 10% of the seats filled at Moda Center. Just under 2,000 fans are currently expected to be allowed into the game.

Some presale tickets were released Thursday — however, the general public can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Tickets will be sold in pods, allowing up to six guests within the same household to sit together and will also keep them physically distanced from everyone else.

Once guests arrive at the game, they will need to present their tickets on their phones for a ticketless entrance. Those tickets can be accessed via the Trail Blazers app. Guests will have to enter through their designated entrance, which is positioned near their seats.

There is also a cash-free policy in place along with a no-bag policy, all in order to create a contactless experience.

Fans will also be required to complete a health screening check via the Blazers app. Once inside the Moda Center, fans must wear masks at all times except for eating or drinking.

Amanda Mann, Senior VP and General Manager of Rose Quarter Operations, joined KOIN 6 News on Friday morning to answer questions about tickets, seating, COVID protocols and when concerts may return.