Modern Times Beer in SE Portland to soon close its doors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After four years in the community, a popular brewery is closing its doors in Southeast Portland.

Modern Times Beer, located at 600 S.E. Belmont Street, announced in an Instagram post on Feb. 14 that it would be closing its doors at the end of this week. The business will also close its Oakland, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles locations.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision, but it was also one that had to be made very quickly,” Modern Times Beer Spokesperson Dan Reed said. “As new leadership at the company stepped in and reviewed the situation over the last few weeks, it was very clear that the company was in a dire financial state. Once it was clear that this was the only path forward, it was a matter of days before we made the company-wide announcement, and subsequently announced to the public.”

Reed said the business worked at a “breakneck” pace to explore alternate solutions and to give staff as much notice as possible about the closure. Modern Times Beer — also known as the Belmont Fermentorium — will lay off 24 employees at its Portland location.

The brewery’s Instagram post has more than 500 likes and close to 200 comments with customers expressing their sympathy about the closure.

Reed said it’s “bittersweet” to read those messages, adding, “We are at once incredibly grateful for everyone’s support and heartbroken to be letting both our customers and our employees down.”

The company hopes to refocus, rebuild and come back “stronger” and “smarter” in the future.

“In the near-term, we’ll be refocusing our efforts on the southwest, and in creating a more grounded, sustainable model for growth in the future — one that invests heavily in its staff, its systems, and its processes,” said Reed.

Modern Times Beer also posted a blog post to its website further explaining the decision.

The last day to grab a pint at the brewery is Feb. 18.