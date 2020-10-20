Mondainé resigns from Portland NAACP after sex allegations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — E.D. Mondainé, who announced that he would not run for reelection as president of the Portland NAACP after explosive allegations he sexually abused 3 men attending his church, resigned on Tuesday, KOIN 6 News learned.

On October 15, Mondainé denied the allegations during a brief online press conference but did not take any questions.

“I submit to you that it would be pointless in trying to defend such egregious allegations,” he said at that time. “Nearing two decades ago, I was part of a relationship that ended poorly… That appears to be the basis for the unfounded allegations recently published.”

E.D. Mondainé of the Portland NAACP in an undated photo (KOIN, file)

Mondainé said he would not step down ahead of the November 21 chapter election for the Portland branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, but said he will not run for a second term.

Following that announcement, he came under pressure from different groups to resign immediately.

In a statement obtained by KOIN 6 News, the Portland NAACP said Mondainé resigned October 20. “We are continuing to investigate the matter in accordance with our bylaws, and if necessary, will take additional and appropriate action,” the statement said in part.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.